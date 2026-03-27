Stratus Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Friday reported earnings of $19.6 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Friday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.41 per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.9 million.

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