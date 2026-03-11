Sprinklr: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.9 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $857.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215.5 million to $216.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $869 million to $871 million.

