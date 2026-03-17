Skip the Nightmarish TSA Lines: These 3 Credit Cards Offer Top-Notch Car Rental Perks

With the partial government shutdown and a resulting shortage of Transportation Security Administration agents, travelers are being advised to arrive…

With the partial government shutdown and a resulting shortage of Transportation Security Administration agents, travelers are being advised to arrive at the airport as much as three hours before their flight in order to assure they make it through security checkpoints in time. Faced with a nightmarish line that snakes out onto the sidewalk outside of the airport, you might think, “What the heck, I should just rent a car and drive there instead.”

If you decide to go that route, a credit card with rental car perks might just save your sanity — and your trip.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Top 3 Credit Cards with Car Rental Perks

While many travel rewards credit cards have rental car perks like secondary vehicle insurance, only a select number of elite cards can help you skip the lines when picking up your car.

American Express Platinum Card®

The American Express Platinum Card® may have an $895 annual fee See Rates & Fees, but it’s loaded with VIP-level travel perks including car rental privileges. New cardholders can also earn up to 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in the first six months from card opening.

You’ll enjoy complimentary premium status with three major rental car companies: Avis, Hertz and National. Although you’ll have to enroll and perks may vary, each unlocks upgrades, benefits — and less waiting. As an example, you’ll be bumped up to National Emerald Club, which gives you Emerald Aisle Access. This lets you choose any car from that aisle and bypass the counter.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

With this popular elite travel rewards card, you’ll get top-notch rental car benefits. You’ll pay a hefty $795 annual fee for the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, but the card’s $300 annual travel credit helps offset that cost — and rental car purchases count.

You’ll also get primary rental car coverage, even on exotic cars, which is superior to the secondary coverage that most cards offer. Finally, via Visa Infinite perks, you’ll get complimentary status upgrades for Avis, Hertz and National.

The welcome offer is 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has elite rental car privileges for a lower annual fee of $395. With a sign-up bonus of 75,000 miles after you spend $4,000 in the first three months from account opening, it could offer excellent value.

Cardholders get automatic Hertz Gold+ President’s Circle status. This means you can skip the line at select locations and have a dedicated call center line should you run into any issues.

Who Should Consider a Card With Rental Car Benefits

Waiting through long rental car lines can be exhausting and frustrating. An upgraded status perk with a major rental car company can help. Consider such a card if:

— You rent a car several times per year

— You go on a few trips per year with a large family (and a lot of luggage)

— You’re on the road for work often

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Skip the Nightmarish TSA Lines: These 3 Credit Cards Offer Top-Notch Car Rental Perks originally appeared on usnews.com