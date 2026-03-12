Seres Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.89 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $438,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $789,000.

