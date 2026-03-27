Satellos Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE) on Friday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE) on Friday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.9 million, or $1.70 per share.

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