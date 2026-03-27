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San Juan Basin Royalty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 27, 2026, 3:13 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Friday reported a loss of $114,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $388,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $12,000.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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