Riskified: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $99.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.6 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $344.6 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $372 million to $384 million.

