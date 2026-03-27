Retractable Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Friday reported a loss of…

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Friday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.6 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $38.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.