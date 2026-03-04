Republic Airways Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Airways Holdings Inc. (RJET) on Wednesday reported profit of $5 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Airways Holdings Inc. (RJET) on Wednesday reported profit of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to 54 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $464.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.2 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

Republic Airways Holdings expects full-year revenue of $2 billion.

