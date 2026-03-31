Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $140.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51.4 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $468.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Purple Innovation said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $520 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRPL

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