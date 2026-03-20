Phunware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $788,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.4 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 million.

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