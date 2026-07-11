Prince William judge tentatively allows audio recording for Naresh Bhatt trial

Irving said from the bench that jury selection concerns would prevent her from granting audio recording access during the initial voir dire process. Other pre-trial and preliminary hearings will also not be recorded, but Irving said “the risk after that is minimal.”

There has been no mention in court yet of cameras or visual media – though Court TV, a true-crime digital and streaming broadcast network, has requested to film Bhatt’s trial.

Discretion and due process

During a Friday morning motion hearing, Chief Public Defender Tracey Lennox – who is representing Naresh Bhatt – objected to the podcast request, arguing the case had already received “an enormous amount of publicity.”

Lennox also underscored the focus of potential recordings on the “salacious nature of the proceedings” rather than the need to honor her client’s right to due process as the defendant.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami said the commonwealth “takes no position” on the request.

During preliminary hearings in fall 2024, several revelations came to light as the prosecution made its case before Irving and presented some of the evidence compiled after Naresh Bhatt’s arrest.

In mid-December 2024, court documents stated there was a DNA match between Mamta’s hairbrush and a power saw. Mario Lugo, Manassas Park’s police chief, said at a Dec. 2, 2024, news conference his team believed Mamta was dismembered in her home.