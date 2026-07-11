Officers were called to a Seven Corners apartment building Friday after someone spied a child partially hanging out of an apartment building.

Someone in Seven Corners, Virginia, noticed something unusual Friday: a small child, dangling from the window of an apartment building on South Manchester Street.

Officers were called to the street’s 3000 block at 3:17 p.m. after someone spied a child partially hanging out of an apartment building, Fairfax County police wrote in an email Friday.

With a drone and other assistance from the county’s high-tech command center, officers managed to find the apartment, get inside and pull the child out of the window, police said. The child was uninjured.

Three other children under 18 were in the apartment, but no adults were present.

“Detectives from our Child Abuse Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said in the statement.

The 3000 block of South Manchester Street is home to a single, towering apartment building, with several smaller housing complexes close by. Reached for comment by WTOP, the tower’s main desk directed any questions to the building’s business office.

Fairfax County police also declined to comment beyond what was in their statement, citing the ongoing investigation. The statement did not mention any arrests or charges, and the ages of the children found in the apartment were not immediately clear.

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