Permianville: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.1 million.

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