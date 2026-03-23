Permianville: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Monday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.
The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.1 million.
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