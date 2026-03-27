Permian Basin Royalty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Friday reported net income of $2.4 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Friday reported net income of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.3 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.1 million.

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