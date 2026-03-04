Park-Ohio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1 million in its fourth…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $395 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.8 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

Park-Ohio expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKOH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.