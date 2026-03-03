Orion Marine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $240,000 in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $240,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $852.3 million.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.