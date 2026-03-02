Norwegian Cruise Line: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.3…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $423.2 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 16 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.38 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.