Nike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $520 million.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $520 million.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $11.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.23 billion.

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