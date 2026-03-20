New Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Friday reported profit of $663.7 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Friday reported profit of $663.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $496.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $857.9 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

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