Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.1 million in…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.6 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $123.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE

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