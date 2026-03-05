Methode: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $233.7 million in the period.

Methode expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

