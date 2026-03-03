Mayville Engineering: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.1 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $546.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mayville Engineering said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $143 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.

