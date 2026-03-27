Legence: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Legence Corp. (LGN) on Friday reported a loss of $32.7…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Legence Corp. (LGN) on Friday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 1 cent per share.

The engineering and maintenance company posted revenue of $737.6 million in the period.

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