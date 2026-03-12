Kodak: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Thursday reported a loss of $108 million…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Thursday reported a loss of $108 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $290 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

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