John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Thursday reported profit of $29.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $410 million in the period.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.35 per share.

