Is the New Robinhood Platinum Credit Card Worth the $695 Annual Fee?

Benefits of the Robinhood Platinum Credit Card

The standout feature of the Robinhood Platinum Credit Card is its annual statement credits worth more than $3,000. Cardholders can earn:

— $500 in hotel credits

— $300 in travel credits

— $250 in autonomous ride credits

— $200 in wearable credits

— $120 in credits for the Global Entry and TSA PreCheck programs

— $250 in dining credits

In addition, the card offers complimentary access to Robinhood Gold, Oura, Amazon One Medical, Functional Health, DoorDash and Priority Pass.

You can also earn 10% cash back on hotels and rental cars and 5% cash back on flights booked through the Robinhood Banking app.

Who Should Consider This Card

If you’re looking for a premium rewards credit card that offers generous credits, the Robinhood Platinum Card could be a perfect addition to your wallet. That said, if you prefer a luxury credit card that comes with a welcome bonus, you should explore other premium cards.

Alternative Premium Credit Cards to Consider

Chase Sapphire Reserve® may be a better choice if you prefer opening a premium card that offers the chance to earn a large welcome bonus. After spending $6,000 within the first three months of opening the card, you can earn 125,000 bonus points. Plus, there are plenty of other perks that can help you offset the card’s $795 annual fee, such as a $300 annual travel credit, a $250 annual credit for certain Chase Travel? Hotels and a $300 annual dining credit.

Another top rewards credit card that offers a substantial welcome bonus is the American Express Platinum Card®. When you spend $12,000 within the first six months of opening this card, you can earn as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points. Plus, this card comes with many ongoing rewards that can help offset its $895 annual fee, such as the ability to earn up to $600 in annual hotel credits, $200 in annual airline fee credits and $209 CLEAR+ membership credit. See Rates & Fees

