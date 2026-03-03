Hyster-Yale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its fourth…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $2.96. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $923.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.1 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.