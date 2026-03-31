How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/31/2026

U.S. stocks surged to their best day since last spring, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,100…

U.S. stocks surged to their best day since last spring, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,100 points as doubt swings back to hope on Wall Street for a possible end to the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 leaped 2.9% Tuesday for its largest gain since May. Just a day before, worries about the war had sent the main measure of Wall Street’s health more than 9% below its all-time high set early this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,125 points and the Nasdaq composite surged 3.8%. Oil prices eased to fuel the rally.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 184.80 points, or 2.9%, to 6,528.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,125.37 points, or 2.5%, to 46,341.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 795.99 points, or 3.8%, to 21,590.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 82.37 points, or 3.4% to 2,496.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 159.67 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 1,174.87 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 642.27 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.68 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 316.98 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 1,721.78 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,651.36 points, or 7.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.47 points, or 0.6%.

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