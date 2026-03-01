How Long Does It Take to Get Into Assisted Living?

As you age, it helps to have a plan for the kind of support you might need down the road.…

As you age, it helps to have a plan for the kind of support you might need down the road. For many people, assisted living is a key part of that plan as it offers extra help when needed while still letting you or a loved one live as independently as possible.

Of the approximately 61 million Americans who are 65 years or older, more than one million of them live in assisted living facilities, according to the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

While 53% of residents are 85 and older, the AHCA/NCAL note, these specialized residences are meant for any older adult who needs help with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as feeding, toileting, grooming and managing medications. Unlike nursing homes, which provide round-the-clock care outside of a hospital setting, assisted living communities offer a space for older adults to receive needed support while maintaining some level of independence.

Assessing Options for Assisted Living Communities

Moving into an assisted living facility can provide older adults with a safe, supportive environment where they get the help they need, and tasks like cooking, housekeeping and laundry are taken care of by staff members. Assisted living facilities also foster social connections by offering activities, events and communal spaces where residents can build friendships with those at a similar stage in life, which helps to reduce feelings of loneliness or isolation.

Many assisted living communities accept residents with forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, particularly in the early to moderate stages. Approximately 18% of facilities nationwide have specialized memory care units with secure environments, trained staff and structured routines designed specifically for cognitive support, according to the AHCA/NCAL.

Requirements for Assisted Living

To qualify for assisted living, seniors must:

— Be considered medically stable

— Not require round-the-clock care

— Be able to participate in the community safely

— Interact appropriately with others

— Typically need assistance with at least two ADLs

Seniors may be disqualified for assisted living due to:

— Advanced or unmanaged medical needs

— Severe cognitive decline

— Behavioral issues, such as aggression or wandering without supervision

Facilities conduct a pre-admission assessment to ensure they can meet the individual’s care needs safely. If a person’s needs exceed what the community can provide, they may be referred to a facility with a higher level of care instead.

How to Choose an Assisted Living Facility

When it’s time to talk with your loved one about moving to an assisted living facility, there are a variety of considerations to evaluate, including:

— Location

— Community environment

— Cost

Steps to take when choosing an assisted living facility:

— Tour multiple facilities to find the right community

— Ask questions about care, activities and aspects important to your loved one

— Understand the financial payment options

How Long Does It Take to Get Into Assisted Living?

How long it takes to get into an assisted living community depends on many factors, such as:

— How large the facility is

— Where it is located

— What the turnover is

— How desirable the facility is

The median stay at an assisted living facility is about 22 months, according to the AHCA/NCAL, so you may have a shorter wait time with a larger facility.

“Turnover can be unpredictable. You can have no turnover for two or three months, then one a month,” says Grace Ferri, chief marketing officer at United Hebrew of New Rochelle, a campus of comprehensive senior care in Westchester County, New York.

It’s smart to look into availability at assisted living facilities well in advance.

“That’s not something you want to wait for. You need to figure out where you want to be before you need to be there,” says Amie Clark, co-founder and senior editor of The Senior List.

Location and Wait Time

How long it will take to get into assisted living depends on where you live. Wait times for assisted living can vary widely by region, largely due to differences in demand, supply and local demographics. In general, urban and high-growth areas tend to have longer waitlists because there is more demand for a limited number of available units. Regions with large retiree populations, such as coastal states and popular retirement destinations, often have longer wait times. As the baby boomer population continues to grow, expanding and building new assisted living communities will be essential to keeping pace with the increasing demand.

While rural areas often see less overall demand, they also tend to have fewer assisted living communities, which can still lead to longer wait times. Staffing shortages affect the entire industry, but in rural areas, it can be more pronounced, further influencing waitlists. Even when physical rooms are vacant, facilities may need to limit new admissions based on the number of available health care workers to ensure they can maintain standard care levels.

As a result of these factors, families may experience very different wait times depending on where they’re searching, reinforcing the need to start a search early.

Joining the Waiting List

To manage demand, many facilities use waitlists to prioritize move-ins fairly and efficiently, while giving families a clearer sense of where they stand and how long it may take for a space to become available. It’s important to ask about this upfront because waitlist rules vary widely from one assisted living community to another.

Some communities prioritize residents who’ve paid a deposit, while others give first priority to current residents who want to move to a different unit. It is not unusual for communities to maintain an internal waitlist for current residents who need to change care levels or floor plans, and these individuals often get first pick of any opening before the facility offers the room to new applicants on the external waitlist.

Policies may also differ on whether deposits are refundable, how often you need to check in to stay active on the list or what happens if you decline an available unit. By understanding a community’s specific waitlist policies early on, families can set realistic expectations and avoid unexpected costs, delays or disappointment.

What is required to get on the waiting list?

While policies vary by community, the process generally requires a combination of financial commitment and administrative paperwork to verify that you are a serious applicant. Some steps may include:

— Deposit. Most facilities require an upfront payment to hold your spot. Always confirm in writing if this deposit is fully refundable if plans change.

— Application. You must complete an intake form that will include your preferences, such as room type and desired move-in timeline.

— Basic financial information. While detailed financial information is provided when you are finalizing your move-in, at this stage the facility will want initial confirmation that you can cover the costs if you do decide to move in.

When a unit opens up, the admissions team contacts the person at the top of the waitlist who meets the care and unit requirements. You’ll be given details about the available unit, including its size and location.

“There may be an opening for a studio, but the resident is on the waiting list for a one-bedroom, so they may have to wait a bit longer for an opening,” says Dana Payton, regional director of operations for Meadows of Franklin Grove and Prairie Crossing Supportive Living in northern Illinois.

If it doesn’t meet your needs or the timing isn’t right, you can typically decline. Be aware that many assisted living communities use a “three-strike rule,” meaning if you decline an available unit multiple times, often three, you may be moved to the bottom of the waitlist. Check with your facility to be clear on what their rules are.

If you’re on a waitlist, it helps to stay in touch with the community so they’re aware of your continued interest and can share updates on availability. When possible, consider attending community events or programs while you wait — this can help you get comfortable with the environment, meet staff and residents and make the transition easier when it’s time to move in.

How to Fast-Track During a Crisis

When a health crisis occurs such as a sudden fall, stroke or rapid cognitive decline, the usual weeks-long assisted living move-in process often has to happen in just a few days. In these situations, the hospital discharge planner or social worker becomes the fastest and most effective path to swift placement.

One of the most important steps families can take is to formally declare an “unsafe discharge.” This means clearly stating to the discharge planner that the patient cannot safely return home due to mobility limits, cognitive impairment, fall risk or lack of adequate support. You should also request that your concerns be documented in the medical record.

Once an unsafe discharge is documented, the case is elevated to high-priority placement status. Hospitals are under constant pressure to free up beds, so discharge planners typically have direct, ongoing relationships with admissions teams at local assisted living communities. Medical records, functional assessments and care needs are sent directly to the facility, often eliminating the need for a premove home visit and significantly shortening the approval timeline.

While families usually retain some choice in where their loved one moves, options are limited to communities with immediate availability and the ability to meet the care level outlined in the discharge paperwork. In a crisis, the focus shifts to securing a safe, move-in-ready apartment with staff available for same-day assessment rather than moving into a particular facility you may have had your eye on.

It’s important to know that being on a waitlist at a preferred facility does not guarantee emergency admission. However, it can still be helpful. When the admissions team is already familiar with you, they may be more willing to work with the hospital on short-term solutions, such as a temporary respite stay. That can give you time to find another suitable long-term option or, if you’re high enough on the waitlist, wait for a permanent apartment to open up.

Fast-Track Hospital-to-Assisted Living Timeline

The following timeline can help you anticipate what steps to take and when:

Paying for Assisted Living

While not as expensive as nursing home care, Genworth and CareScout’s 2025 Cost of Care survey reports that the median cost of assisted living facilities in the U.S. is $6,200 per month. There are many variables that affect price, such as geographic location, level of care needed and amenities chosen.

Medicare does not pay for assisted living, though medical services you may receive in the community, such as physical therapy or seeing a doctor on-site, are typically covered. There are a number of ways that you may be able to pay for a facility, including:

— Long-term care insurance. These policies are designed to cover the costs of long-term care; however, they can be very pricey. Talk to a licensed insurance agent to explore this option.

— Life insurance. Accessing the cash value of your life insurance policy can provide funds for assisted living. Your insurance agent can help you determine your policy’s exact value.

— Medicaid. While Medicaid does cover long-term care, its coverage has restrictions that vary by state. It is crucial for individuals to verify what their specific state’s Medicaid program includes.

— Private health insurance. Some private health insurance policies may include benefits that cover a portion of assisted living services. You’ll need to contact your benefits provider for specific policy details.

— Private funds. Your financial assets, such as pensions, investments, Social Security income, retirement accounts, annuities and proceeds from a home sale, may help cover the cost. Family contributions from adult children can also play a significant role.

— Veteran benefits. For those who qualify, veterans Aid & Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance offer monthly payments that can assist with long-term care, such as assisted living. These tax-free monthly payments are added to a VA pension and can be used to help cover long-term care costs.

Preparing For the Transition

Once you’ve reached the top of the waiting list and are ready to make the move, be prepared to help your loved one transition to their new home. Encourage them to bring items that hold sentimental value, such as photos or cherished mementos. Arrange their new apartment in a way that feels familiar and comforting.

“Change is hard, and it takes time for people to make the transition to a new place,” Bethea says. “Assisted living communities are focused on supporting residents when moving in and helping create a smooth transition.”

Bottom Line

Assisted living facilities provide support with daily activities like bathing, dressing and medication management while allowing residents to maintain a level of independence. Many offer 24/7 staffing, social activities and a safe environment designed for older adults.

Wait times for assisted living vary widely depending on location, demand and facility availability. Urban and high-growth areas, as well as popular retirement regions, often have longer waitlists, while rural areas may have fewer facilities, which can also lead to delays. Families should start their search early and understand that staffing levels and turnover rates can affect when a spot becomes available.

Many facilities use waitlists to manage demand and prioritize move-ins, with rules that vary by community. Deposits, internal vs. external waitlists and policies like the “three-strike rule” can all influence placement. Staying in touch with the community, attending events and keeping records updated can help maintain priority. In emergencies, a formal declaration of “unsafe discharge” can fast-track placement. Being on a waitlist, however, does not guarantee immediate admission, though it may help with short-term solutions like temporary respite stays.

