H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $770.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.1 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

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