Gran Tierra Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $141.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $4 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 14 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $193.1 million, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $596.7 million.

