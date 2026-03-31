First Guaranty Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.5…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hammond, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or $4.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $95.4 million.

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