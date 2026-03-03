Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.2 million in its…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.1 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $249 million.

