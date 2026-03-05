Distribution Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a loss…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $481.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.3 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGR

