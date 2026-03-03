Cumberland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.8 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $44.5 million.

