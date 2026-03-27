Cross Timbers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Friday reported profit of $1.4 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Friday reported profit of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The express trust posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.5 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.8 million.

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