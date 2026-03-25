CreateAI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — CreateAI Holdings Inc. (TSPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — CreateAI Holdings Inc. (TSPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The self-driving technology company posted revenue of $49,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $88.2 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $96,000.

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