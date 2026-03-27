Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported earnings of $822,000 in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported earnings of $822,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 million.

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