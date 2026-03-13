Century Casinos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Friday reported a loss of…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Friday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $138 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.4 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $573 million.

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