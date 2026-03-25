Carnival Ships by Size 2026

Carnival’s ships provide plenty of fun for everyone from kids to adults, with impressive water parks, a variety of dining…

Carnival’s ships provide plenty of fun for everyone from kids to adults, with impressive water parks, a variety of dining options, and entertainment venues like comedy spots and nightclubs. Carnival’s big ships include more of the larger-than-life amenities (think: roller coasters, more restaurants and themed areas), while the line’s smaller vessels include fan favorite eateries and classic kids clubs. The size of these ships ranges from 71,909 to 183,521 gross tons (gross ton is a measurement of a ship’s total internal volume). Read on to learn all about the details and amenities aboard the largest (and smallest) Carnival ships.

Carnival Jubilee

Gross tonnage: 183,521 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,362 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— BOLT electric roller coaster

— The Shores zone, an ocean-themed area with piers, boardwalks, beaches and eateries

— The Ultimate Playground, WaterWorks water park, and numerous pools and hot tubs

— Emeril’s Bistro 717 for scrumptious seafood, Cucina del Capitano for Italian fare and Guy’s Burger Joint for casual meals

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15 out of 5

Read our full review of Carnival Jubilee »

Carnival Celebration

Gross tonnage: 183,521 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,362 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Space Cruisers with NASA-inspired kids activities and “Family Feud Live”

— Travel-themed Latitudes Bar and Center Stage for live entertainment

— 20+ dining options, from pizza and street eats to steakhouse and sushi

— Relaxing Cloud 9 Spa

U.S. News overall rating: 4.20

Read more about Carnival Celebration »

Carnival Mardi Gras

Gross tonnage: 180,800 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,270 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Ropes course, roller coaster and water park

— Multiple bars and lounges to choose from, including RedFrog Tiki Bar and The Brass Magnolia

— Cruiser favorite food spots like Big Chicken by Shaq, Rudi’s Seagrill, and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse & Brewhouse

— Casino and comedy club

U.S. News overall rating: 4.20

Read our in-depth review of Carnival Mardi Gras »

Carnival Festivale (debuting in 2027; bookings open)

Gross tonnage: 180,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 6,400 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Numerous new venues and areas, such as music-themed Studio 724

— Sunsation Point includes WaterWorks Ultra water park (the line’s largest yet), a ropes course, sports course, mini-golf and eateries

— Cuisine ranges from pizza, seafood and burgers to steaks and The Chef’s Table

— The Spark serves cocktails with a side of live music acts, and Festivale Casino is the largest in the Carnival fleet

Carnival Venezia

Gross tonnage: 135,225 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,090 Sails to: Bermuda, Caribbean and Canada

Standout features:

— Italian-themed ship embraces its style with a Venice-themed atrium and several Italian restaurants and bars

— Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Cloud 9 Spa

— Entertainment includes “Family Feud Live,” Playlist Productions and “Deal or No Deal”

— Families will love dive-in movies, kids clubs, ropes course, Bingo games and Seuss-a-palooza parade

U.S. News overall rating: 3.80

Read our full review of Carnival Venezia to learn more »

Carnival Firenze

Gross tonnage: 135,156 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,126 Sails to: Mexico and Caribbean

Standout features:

— Favorite eateries include Guy’s Burger Joint, Il Viaggio specialty Italian restaurant and Lido Marketplace

— Terrazza staterooms include access to Terrazza Moda, an outdoor deck with whirlpools, a lounge area and a bar

— WaterWorks and SportsSquare with pools, slides, sports courts and mini-golf

— Enrichment activities for kids

U.S. News overall rating: 3.85

Explore more of Carnival Firenze »

Carnival Panorama

Gross tonnage: 133,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,008 Sails to: Mexico

Standout features:

— Sky Zone trampoline park and thrilling SkyRide, a bicycle suspended midair above the ship

— Comedy club and variety of live performances at Playlist Productions

— Food choices range from the main dining room to specialty options like Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

— WaterWorks water park, pools, waterslides and ropes course

U.S. News overall rating: 4.20

Learn more about Carnival Panorama by reading our review »

Carnival Horizon

Gross tonnage: 133,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,960 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Dr. Seuss-themed water park with speedy waterslides and multiple pools

— Variety of cabins to choose from

— Adults-only areas include Serenity Adult-only Retreat, Cloud 9 Spa, and several bars and lounges

— BlueIguana Cantina for Mexican food, JiJi Asian Kitchen for Far East fare and Cucina del Capitano for Italian delights

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Read our full review of Carnival Horizon »

Carnival Vista

Gross tonnage: 133,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,934 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Heroes Tribute Bar, RedFrog Pub & Brewery, and Havana Bar for drinks

— Casual bites at the Seafood Shack or Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, or upscale dining at The Chef’s Table

— SkyRide suspended bike, SportsSquare and WaterWorks

— “Family Feud Live,” arcade and IMAX Theater are top amenities

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Explore our review of Carnival Vista »

Carnival Breeze

Gross tonnage: 130,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,690 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Bonsai Sushi, Guy’s Burger Joint, Carnival Deli and BlueIguana Cantina

— Kids clubs, waterslides and sports fun for youths

— Adult-Only Serenity Retreat, Liquid Nightclub and Alchemy Bar for adults

— Karaoke and a comedy club

U.S. News overall rating: 3.85

Read more about Carnival Breeze »

Carnival Magic

Gross tonnage: 130,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,690 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Amenities galore, from mini-golf and a ropes course to an arcade and a water park

— Seuss at Sea activities like a parade, storytime, arts and crafts, and character breakfasts

— Entertainment includes live concerts, piano performances and musicals

— Numerous relaxed and upscale dining venues

U.S. News overall rating: 3.90

Read our in-depth review of Carnival Magic »

Carnival Dream

Gross tonnage: 130,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,646 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Two dual-level dining rooms, plus specialty Italian, sushi and steakhouse restaurants

— RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and Alchemy for drinks

— Punchliner Comedy Club brings the laughs

— WaterWorks water park with waterslides and pools

U.S. News overall rating: 3.55

Read our full review of Carnival Dream to learn more »

Carnival Splendor

Gross tonnage: 113,300 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,012 Sails to: Australia and South Pacific

Standout features:

— A casino, a karaoke venue and a jazz club bring the excitement

— Several waterslides and pools, including one with a retractable roof, and dive-in movies

— Pizza spot, burger joint and deli food all included; specialty spots include a steakhouse and The Chef’s Table

— Relaxing onboard areas include Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Cloud 9 Spa

Carnival Freedom

Gross tonnage: 110,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,980 Sails to: The Bahamas

Standout features:

— New and improved kids spaces with activities, arts and crafts, and singalongs

— Scott’s Piano Bar, ’70s Nightclub, Alchemy Bar, and Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge for libations and fun

— Sit for a meal at one of two main dining rooms, BlueIguana Cantina, Bonsai Sushi Express or Guy’s Burger Joint

— Pools, waterslides and mini-golf

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Explore more of Carnival Freedom »

Carnival Conquest

Gross tonnage: 110,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,980 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— RedFrog Rum Bar and Alchemy Bar

— Dive-in movies, comedy shows and musical performances

— Cuisine options available include Japanese, American, Mexican, seafood, a steakhouse and more

— Seuss at Sea and onboard kids clubs keep youths entertained

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Learn more about Carnival Conquest by reading our review »

Carnival Valor

Gross tonnage: 110,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,980 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— WaterWorks, kids clubs, mini-golf and Space Cruisers activities

— “Deal or No Deal” live game show, karaoke and bingo games

— Cherry On Top candy shop, Seaday brunch, Lido Marketplace, Mongolian Wok and Guy’s Burger Joint

— Playlist Productions performances and Punchliner Comedy Club for laughs

U.S. News overall rating: 3.75

Read our full review of Carnival Valor »

Carnival Glory

Gross tonnage: 110,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,980 Sails to: The Bahamas

Standout features:

— A tipping bucket, racing slides and plenty of pools at the water park

— Grab a cocktail, beer or wine at Alchemy Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, or Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge

— Savor seafood, burgers, sandwiches, Mexican fare and steaks at the various onboard restaurants

— Dive-in movies and talented performances at Playlist Productions

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Read more about Carnival Glory »

Carnival Liberty

Gross tonnage: 110,000 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,974 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Onboard comedy club, and evening entertainment with singing and dancing

— Seuss at Sea and kids clubs

— Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Cloud 9 Spa

— Seafood Shack, Guy’s Burger Joint, Iguana Cantina and Mongolian Wok

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Read our in-depth review of Carnival Liberty »

Carnival Adventure

Gross tonnage: 108,865 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,636 Sails to: Australia, Asia and South Pacific

Standout features:

— Four pools, multiple waterslides, zip lining, rock climbing and pickleball

— Different offerings from other Carnival ships, including Angelo’s for Italian fare, Dragon Lady for Asian food and Bonded Store, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar

— Arcade and dive-in movies

— White Hot Night Party, a nightclub, live music and a casino

Carnival Encounter

Gross tonnage: 108,865 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,600 Sails to: Australia and South Pacific

Standout features:

— Dedicated hangout areas for kids, teens and adults

— Adventurous onboard activities like rock climbing, abseiling and zip lining, plus relaxing pools, a spa and a salon

— Cuisine options include Italian, Asian, American and steakhouse fare

— Punchliner Comedy Club, “Deal or No Deal” game show, and piano bar singalongs

Carnival Sunshine

Gross tonnage: 102,853 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,002 Sails to: Caribbean, Bermuda, Mediterranean, Canada and trans-Atlantic

Standout features:

— WaterWorks water park with slides, and SportsSquare with ropes course, ping-pong and foosball

— Carnival classics like Guy’s Burger Joint, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, BlueIguana Cantina and JiJi Asian Kitchen

— Enjoy musical productions, a casino and comedy shows

— Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea, Seuss-a-palooza storytime and kids club for youths

U.S. News overall rating: 3.75

Read our full review of Carnival Sunshine to learn more »

Carnival Radiance

Gross tonnage: 101,509 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,984 Sails to: Mexico and Hawaii

Standout features:

— Dive-in movies, mini-golf, and Zumbini dance and music classes for kids

— Meal options range from barbecue, burgers and pizza to steaks, sushi and seafood

— Bar and lounges galore, including RedFrog Pub, Alchemy Bar, and Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge

— Camp Ocean, Circle “C” and Club O2 for children, youths and teens to hang out, enjoy activities and meet friends

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Explore more of Carnival Radiance »

Carnival Sunrise

Gross tonnage: 101,509 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,984 Sails to: The Bahamas

Standout features:

— Ample eateries, from Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse & Brewery to a sushi bar to a steakhouse, plus the main dining rooms

— SportsSquare for basketball, volleyball, mini-golf, a ropes course and a jogging track

— Entertainment options abound, from a piano bar to Playlist Productions performances

— WaterWorks water park with numerous slides and pools

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Learn more about Carnival Sunrise by reading our review »

Carnival Luminosa

Gross tonnage: 92,720 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,260 Sails to: Australia, South Pacific, California, Mexico, Alaska and Asia

Standout features:

— Fun activities like “Family Feud Live,” “Deal or No Deal,” and Zumbini dance and music classes

— Pizza, sushi, steaks, sandwiches, buffets, soft-serve ice cream and more

— Evening events like ’80s Rock-N-Glow Party, White Hot Night Party, karaoke and dancing at the nightclub

— Kids will enjoy the video arcade, Seuss at Sea and supervised youth clubs

U.S. News overall rating: 4.10

Read our full review of Carnival Luminosa »

Carnival Pride

Gross tonnage: 88,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,134 Sails to: Caribbean, Canada, Greenland

Standout features:

— 80% of staterooms offer ocean views

— Onboard dining venues include Bonsai Sushi, Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina and Lido Marketplace

— Punchliner Comedy Club, Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, Alchemy Bar and Cloud 9 Spa

— WaterWorks for pools and waterslides, Space Cruisers for NASA-themed activities, and onboard kids clubs

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Read more about Carnival Pride »

Carnival Legend

Gross tonnage: 88,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,124 Sails to: Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, trans-Atlantic and Mediterranean

Standout features:

— Choose from two main dining rooms, a deli, a burger spot, and specialty eateries serving steak or sushi for meals

— Gather for laughs at the comedy club, test your trivia at “Family Feud Live,” and enjoy a musical and dancing performance at Playlist Productions

— Pools, waterslides, sports deck and kids clubs

— Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Cloud 9 Spa treatments for relaxation

U.S. News overall rating: 3.70

Read our in-depth review of Carnival Legend »

Carnival Miracle

Gross tonnage: 88,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,124 Sails to: Caribbean, Alaska, trans-Atlantic and Mediterranean

Standout features:

— Nearly 2-to-1 guest-to-crew ratio means more personalized service than the larger ships

— Dreams Studio for professional photography, The Chef’s Table for an upscale dining experience and Cherry on Top candy shop

— Kids clubs for youths ages 2 to 17

— WaterWorks for pools, waterslides and more

U.S. News overall rating: 4.10

Read our full review of Carnival Miracle to learn more »

Carnival Spirit

Gross tonnage: 88,500 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,124 Sails to: Caribbean, Alaska and Panama Canal

Standout features:

— Mini-golf, two-deck fitness center, jogging track, a spa and multiple pools

— Many dining choices, from the Lido Restaurant and BlueIguana Cantina to Seafood Shack and a steakhouse

— Comedy shows, live bands, musical performances, a piano bar and dive-in movies

— Kids activities like Seuss-a-palooza parade, bingo games, video arcade and Build-a-Bear Workshop at Sea

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Explore more of Carnival Spirit »

Carnival Paradise

Gross tonnage: 71,925 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,124 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Multiple pools, hot tubs, a water park and racing slides

— Authentic Mexican at BlueIguana Cantina, classic burgers and fries at Guy’s Burger Joint, and a refined multicourse meal at The Chef’s Table

— Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and Cloud 9 Spa for relaxation

— Musicals, live concerts, comedy shows, multiple bars and a casino

U.S. News overall rating: 3.60

Learn more about Carnival Paradise by reading our review »

Carnival Elation

Gross tonnage: 71,909 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,190 Sails to: The Bahamas

Standout features:

— Variety of food options, from burgers and tacos to sushi and soft-serve ice cream

— Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, and BlueIguana Tequila Bar for drinks and merriment

— Video arcade, water park, pools and kids clubs

— Playlist Productions and Punchliner Comedy Club

U.S. News overall rating: 3.75

Explore more of Carnival Elation »

A note about U.S. News overall ratings: U.S. News ranks the best Carnival cruise ships based on an analysis of reviews, expert scores and health ratings. In addition to outlining details on these Carnival ships by size, we’ve also provided the U.S. News overall rating (out of 5). Read more about the methodology on how we rank cruise lines and ships, or explore the full list of the Best Carnival Cruise Ships for 2026.

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