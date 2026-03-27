Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $258 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $258 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $6.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL

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