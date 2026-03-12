Calavo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Thursday reported earnings of $732,000…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Thursday reported earnings of $732,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW

