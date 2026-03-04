Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $403 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $649 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Bath & Body Works expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 30 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.65 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBWI

