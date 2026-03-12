Artesian Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.1…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $28 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.8 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $112.9 million.

Artesian Resources shares have climbed 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.39, an increase of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

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