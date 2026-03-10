Apyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.2 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $52.8 million.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $57.5 million to $58.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $1.19.

