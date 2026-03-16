American Vanguard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Monday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $49.9 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $515.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.07. A year ago, they were trading at $4.43.

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