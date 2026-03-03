Accel Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $341.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.5 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Accel Entertainment shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.07, an increase of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

