7 Ways to Reduce Parkinson’s Disease Risk: Prevention Tips to Slow Progression

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain, leading to…

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain, leading to motor slowing, gait and balance problems and potentially causing dementia and nonmotor symptoms.

Globally, the number of people living with Parkinson’s disease has increased nearly fourfold over the past 30 years from about 3 million in 1990 to nearly 12 million in 2021, and it’s projected to more than double again to around 25 million by 2050.

While age is a major risk factor for developing Parkinson’s disease, aging itself doesn’t fully explain the rise.

“Even after adjusting for age, Parkinson’s disease rates have gone up, which tells us that other factors — such as environmental and lifestyle risk factors — are contributing to the condition’s increasing incidence and prevalence,” says Dr. Stephen Gomperts, associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Here are some of the ways you can reduce your risk.

[READ: How to Keep Your Mind Sharp]

1. Avoid Neurotoxic Chemicals and Environmental Toxins to Lower PD Risk

Exposure to neurotoxins can damage, destroy or impair nervous system tissue, and increased exposure is linked to Parkinson’s disease. These toxins, including pesticides, herbicides and solvents, are linked to Parkinson’s disease because they can damage or destroy nervous system tissue. They trigger oxidative stress (an imbalance of free radicals leading to cell damage), mitochondrial dysfunction and inflammation that ultimately destroy Parkinson’s-related neurons.

For example, research has shown that a 500% higher risk of Parkinson’s disease is linked to those who have been exposed to trichloroethylene, a chemical solvent that is found in groundwater, soil and air, especially around landfills, hazardous waste sites and manufacturing plants. Exposure to the herbicide paraquat has been linked to a 150% higher risk for Parkinson’s disease.

Some of the ways you can prevent exposure include the following:

— Install a water filtration system. Filter water with an activated carbon or reverse osmosis filter. You can check what’s in your water by searching online, through your city’s website or with those to whom you pay your bill.

— Avoid groundwater from superfund or industrial sites. To avoid these areas, you can check the history of toxins by searching by state, county or site name at the EPA’s Search Superfund Sites website and by using the EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance History tool to investigate industrial facilities and other pollution sources.

— Wash produce. To eliminate pesticide residue, you should wash produce thoroughly before eating, even if it’s organic.

— Choose organic foods. Eat organic foods to avoid pesticides, fertilizers, GMOs and antibiotics.

— Practice safe gardening. Avoid using pesticides in your gardens and yards that are designed to kill unwanted pests and plants.

[See: Preventing Dementia and Alzheimer’s: 11 Habits to Reduce Your Risk]

2. Exercise and Physical Activity: Key to Parkinson’s Disease Prevention

Consistent moderate to vigorous exercise may lower the risk for Parkinson’s disease by promoting neuroplasticity, reducing inflammation and boosting two key elements:

— Dopamine. A neurotransmitter and hormone known as the “feel good” hormone, dopamine is essential for memory, movement, motivation and attention.

— Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). A protein crucial for the survival and growth of dopaminergic neurons.

Ways to increase dopamine and BDNFs include the following:

— Aerobic exercise. Vigorous aerobic exercise — such as swimming, bicycling and running — stimulates the release of BDNFs and is strongly associated with a lower risk for developing Parkinson’s disease. At least 150 minutes, or 2.5 hours, a week is recommended.

— Strength training. Strength training and resistance exercises enhance neuroplasticity and appear to lower the risk of Parkinson’s disease. Two to three times a week is recommended.

— Tai chi and yoga. Tai chi and yoga are low-impact exercises that improve balance, gait, posture and mobility. Research suggests that regular tai chi and yoga practice may slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Experts recommend 50-60 minutes, two to three times a week.

— Complex movement exercise. Complex movement exercises are multijoint, multimuscle and multiplanar movements that improve strength, coordination and neuromuscular control by combining movements into one exercise. Dance and boxing, for example, help rewire the brain, improve dopamine efficiency and may slow the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

[READ: How to Improve Memory: Expert Tips for Seniors]

3. Improve Gut Health to Reduce Parkinson’s Risk and GI Symptoms

The gut-brain connection has been linked to a variety of mental health and psychological disorders, including Parkinson’s.

A growing body of research suggests that Parkinson’s is a “gut-first” disease, with approximately 80% of people experiencing GI symptoms — like constipation and nausea for years or decades — before developing Parkinson’s symptoms.

You can manage your gut health by doing some of the following:

— Increase fiber. Constipation is a common symptom of Parkinson’s disease, affecting 70% of people with Parkinson’s disease, with many experts believing it may be the first symptom. You can alleviate constipation with a high-fiber diet (20-35 grams daily) from vegetables, fruits, whole grains and at least eight glasses of water a day. Increase fiber intake gradually.

— Fermented foods/probiotics. Fermented foods — such as kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut and kimchi — help balance gut bacteria, improve microbial diversity and lower inflammation.

4. Adopt the MIND Diet

The MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) is designed to improve brain health. It focuses on neuroprotective foods that modulate gut health, reduce inflammation in the brain and lessen oxidative stress, an underlying factor in diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.

Here are some of the foods to consume that may protect against the risk for Parkinson’s disease:

— Anti-inflammatory foods. You can protect your brain cells by eating fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, fatty fish, olive oil, whole grains and lean protein. Studies have shown that people with a high intake of plant-based foods may have a lower risk for Parkinson’s disease.

— Lean plant protein. High-protein plant-based foods — such as tofu, beans and nuts — reduce inflammation.

— Foods to avoid. Saturated fats can cause inflammation in the blood vessels. Ultraprocessed low-nutrient foods with long lists of ingredients, artificial ingredients, unhealthy fats, added sugars and preservatives should be avoided.

5. Prioritize Sleep Quality and Screen for Sleep Disorders

For your brain to be healthy, don’t underestimate the amount of sleep you need. It’s crucial that you get seven to nine hours of quality sleep for brain repair and function.

During sleep, a mechanism known as glymphatic drainage flushes metabolic waste from your brain. Reduced glymphatic function is linked to neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease.

REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) occurs during the REM stage of sleep when normal sleep muscle paralysis malfunctions and may be the strongest predictor of Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. RBD often appears 10-15 years before symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

“Because we think this may be the first symptom of disease five or 10 years down the road, we’re trying to learn how to prevent ‘phenoconversion,’ the transition from RBD to Parkinson’s disease,” says Dr. Michele Tagliati, director of the division of movement disorders in the department of neurology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “Our research is focused on detecting and managing neuroinflammation, which may slow down or even block the development of Parkinson’s disease.”

Here are some ways you can improve your quality of sleep to possibly prevent the onset of Parkinson’s disease:

— Screen for sleep apnea and RBD. Sleep apnea is also connected to Parkinson’s disease and cognitive decline. If you snore or act out your dreams, you should undergo a sleep study to screen for sleep apnea and RBD.

— Optimize glymphatic drainage. Treatment to support glymphatic drainage can include lifestyle changes such as increased exercise and improved sleep quality. Some medications may help, but you’ll need to discuss this with your doctors.

6. Prevent Head Injuries and Trauma to Lower Long-Term Parkinson’s Risk

Moderate to severe or repeated head injuries are linked to Parkinson’s disease later in life.

Head trauma has been shown to lead to a 50% increase in your chance for developing Parkinson’s disease due to abnormal protein accumulation, dopamine neuron disruption or chronic inflammation in the brain.

Some things you can do to reduce your risk for head trauma include the following:

— Wear helmets. Helmets that meet federal safety standards should be used during high-risk activities such as biking, skiing and contact sports.

— Buckle up. Buckle your seat belts to prevent head injury from being thrown from your seat.

— Prevent falls. Make sure your home is well-lit and remove dangerous rugs, clutter and electrical cords.

— Work on strength and balance. These exercises can help reduce falls.

— Install safety gates and window guards. Safety gates at the tops and bottoms of staircases and window guards can protect young children from falls.

7. Reduce Air Pollution to Protect Your Brain

Evidence shows that a type of air pollution known as PM2.5 can enter the brain through direct inhalation or through the bloodstream, causing neuroinflammation and cognitive damage. PM2.5 is found in traffic exhaust and industrial emissions.

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is linked to various neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease.

The cleaner your air, the fewer pollutants enter your body and travel to the brain.

Here are some ways you can reduce exposure:

— HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) purifiers. HEPA air purifiers are said to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and other airborne particles.

— Traffic exhaust and industrial emissions. Avoid these especially during high-traffic times.

Bottom Line

The biggest risk factor for Parkinson’s disease is aging, and while we know that genetics plays a role in the development of the disorder, environmental and lifestyle factors are also significant contributors that may be able to be modified to protect against disease.

“Our understanding of Parkinson’s disease is changing,” Tagliati says. “Now we know that there are motor symptoms and nonmotor symptoms involved, and we’re paying more attention to early symptoms and how to slow down the progression to disabling stages of the disease.”

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7 Ways to Reduce Parkinson’s Disease Risk: Prevention Tips to Slow Progression originally appeared on usnews.com