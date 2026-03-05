5 Best Stand-Alone Credit Cards to Have in Your Wallet

It’s no secret that the key to maximizing rewards is to keep multiple credit cards in your wallet and reach…

It’s no secret that the key to maximizing rewards is to keep multiple credit cards in your wallet and reach for the one that offers the highest earning rate on your purchase. But what if you don’t want to bother fumbling through a deck of cards every time you have to pay? What if you want to keep it simple and use one card for everything?

Here’s how to decide whether using a single card for everything is a good fit for you and how to choose the best stand-alone credit card for your situation.

How to Pick the Best Stand-Alone Credit Card for You

Most experts will say it’s difficult to recommend just one credit card. This is because there’s no one right answer. The type of credit card that works best will depend on your spending habits, financial goals and even how many people live with you.

Focus on what’s important to you. Do you know you’ll carry a balance? Do you prefer cash back, points or miles? Are you OK tracking rotating categories, or do you want a simple flat-rate cash back card? Knowing the answers to these questions first will help you decide what stand-alone credit card works for you.

When exploring card options, consider the following:

— Type of rewards. Choose the card with the highest rates in the categories that matter the most to you and whether you want to earn cash back, points or miles.

— Annual fees and other fees. Premium cards usually charge an annual fee but offer generous perks. But make sure to do the math before committing to make sure the rewards and extra benefits outweigh the cost.

— Benefits and perks. If you travel often, a card that offers lounge access or free checked bags may make sense. If you’re a homebody, a card offering streaming service credits or free shipping from your favorite retailer may be a better fit.

Update 03/10/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.